Bulls sign F Ersan Ilyasova, G Mac McClung to 10-day deals

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have used the NBA’s COVID-19-related hardship allowance to sign forward Ersan Ilyasova and guard Mac McClung to 10-day contracts. The Bulls had two games postponed this month because of a COVID-19 outbreak with the team. They had 10 players in health and safety protocols at one point. The 6-foot-9 Ilyasova has career averages of 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds over 825 NBA games. He appeared in 17 games with Utah last season, averaging 3.8 points. McClung, who turns 23 on Jan. 6, is looking for his NBA debut.