Andy Murray accepts wild-card entry to Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Five-time Australian Open runner-up Andy Murray has received a wild-card entry for the tournament’s main draw. Murray last played at Melbourne Park in 2019 when he made a teary retirement announcement before undergoing a second hip surgery to extend his career. The former top-ranked Murray also had accepted a wild-card entry last year but didn’t go after testing positive for COVID-19 shortly before he was due to board a charter flight to Melbourne. The Australian Open begins Jan. 17.