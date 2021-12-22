No. 20 Notre Dame women fend off DePaul 91-86

CHICAGO (AP) — Maya Dodson scored 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Maddy Westbeld scored 22 and 20th-ranked Notre Dame held off DePaul for a 91-86 win. Notre Dame had a whopping 51-26 rebounding advantage with almost half (24) coming on the offensive end leading to 29-second chance points. Westbeld made 1 of 2 foul shots with 14 seconds left to give the Irish an 89-86 lead. Off the miss, DePaul failed to secure it and the deflected ball ended up back to Westbeld who was fouled and this time sank both to seal it. Aneesah Morrow scored 19 and had 10 rebounds for DePaul.