Jags sign Armstead, reuniting him with team that drafted him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed running back Ryquell Armstead off Green Bay’s practice squad Wednesday. The move reunites the 2019 fifth-round pick with the team that drafted him and later cut him. Armstead spent all of last season on the COVID-19 list. He was hospitalized twice and dealt with respiratory issues. The Jaguars waived him in May after signing veteran Carlos Hyde in free agency and then drafting Clemson star Travis Etienne. Armstead also spent time on New Orleans’ practice squad before landing in Green Bay. Armstead fills Hyde’s spot on the 53-man roster. Jacksonville placed Hyde (concussion) on injured reserve.