Buccaneers address mounting injuries, sign RB Le’Veon Bell

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have addressed the need for experienced depth at running back by signing former All-Pro Le’Veon Bell. Bell, who was released this season after appearing in five games with the Baltimore Ravens, joins the Bucs as the reigning Super Bowl champions deal with mounting injuries that have depleted a strong group of playmakers assembled around Tom Brady. Starter Leonard Fournette suffered a hamstring injury during last Sunday’s 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. That creates opportunity for Ronald Jones to move back into a role he lost to Fournette late last season. Bell is a three-time 1,000-yard rusher who was attractive to the Bucs because of his experience. With Fournette out, he joins second-year pro Ke’Shawn Vaughn in backing up Jones.