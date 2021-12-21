Nightmare season for Lyon on and off the field

LYON, France (AP) — Seven-time French champion Lyon is 22 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain ahead of its final league game before the Christmas break. The domestic season has been a big disappointment for Lyon which used to dominate French soccer in the 2000s before the emergence of PSG. The arrival of coach Peter Bosz was meant to restore stability at Lyon. Seventeen games into the season, Lyon is instead left languishing in midtable. It has also been confronted by incidents of fan violence. Lyon plays Metz on Wednesday. PSG is at Lorient. Bordeaux hosts defending champion Lille.