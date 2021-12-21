Latifi received death threats after chaotic F1 season finale

GROVE, England (AP) — Williams driver Nicholas Latifi has revealed that he received death threats after his late crash at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix sparked a controversial ending to the Formula One title race. The Canadian’s crash with five laps remaining brought out the safety car and helped Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton for the title. The 26-year-old Latifi condemned the torrent of abuse he received on social media. He says, “What shocked me was the extreme tone of the hate, abuse, and even the death threats I received.”