Former outfielder Mark Kotsay named new manager of Athletics

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics named former outfielder Mark Kotsay their new manager to replace Bob Melvin, who departed earlier this offseason to manage the San Diego Padres. Kotsay receives a three-year contract through the 2024 season, the team. That also includes a club option for the 2025 campaign. Kotsay is being promoted from third base coach to manage the team for which he played as an outfielder in four of his 17 major league seasons — from 2004-07.