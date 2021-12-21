Skip to Content
Benzan, No. 6 Maryland women rout Coppin State 98-52

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Katie Benzan scored 17 of her 22 points in the first half and No. 6 Maryland rolled to a 98-52 victory over Coppin State. Chloe Bibby added 14 points for the Terrapins, who eased out of a difficult stretch of their schedule with this victory over an in-state opponent. The Terps haven’t been at full strength for much of this season. Benzan missed three games last month — all against top-10 opponents — because of an illness. Diamond Miller has been having knee problems. They both looked healthy in this game. Mossi Staples led Coppin State with 16 points.

