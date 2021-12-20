Trio scores 16 apiece as No. 1 Baylor beats Alcorn St 94-57

WACO, Texas (AP) — Kendall Brown, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Flo Thamba scored 16 points apiece to lead five players in double figures, and No. 1 Baylor beat Alcorn State 94-57. Baylor took a 10-point lead on a 3-pointer by James Akinjo with 14:31 left in the first half. The Bears led by double digits for good after Akinjo’s layup made it 22-11. Dominic Brewton led the Braves with 19 points. Alcorn State lost its fifth straight and has yet to play a home game this season.