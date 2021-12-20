Holmgren, Watson lead No. 4 Gonzaga past Northern Arizona

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Chet Holmgren had 20 points and nine rebounds, Anton Watson scored 17 and No. 4 Gonzaga beat Northern Arizona 95-49 to extend the nation’s longest home winning streak to 58 games. Drew Timme added 14 points for Gonzaga, which was coming off a victory over No. 25 Texas Tech in Phoenix last weekend. The Bulldogs opened the season as the nation’s top-ranked team. Jalen Cone scored 19 points for Northern Arizona, which has lost six of seven. The Lumberjacks have never beaten a ranked opponent and were undone in this one by 32% shooting and 20 turnovers. Gonzaga shot 55% and committed only five turnovers.