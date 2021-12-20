DeRozan, Bulls beat Rockets 133-118; win 2nd straight

By MARK GONZALES

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Houston Rockets 133-118. DeRozan, who scored 38 points in Sunday’s win over the Lakers after missing three games due to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, received help from five teammates who scored in double figures. The Bulls never trailed and led by 25 points during the first half. They have won two consecutive games and six of their last eight. Christian Wood had 23 points and 11 rebounds, but the Rockets lost for the fifth time in seven games. Jae’Sean Tate added 16 points.