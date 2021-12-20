Cousins throws for 2 touchdowns as Vikings beat Bears 17-9

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw for two touchdowns, and the Minnesota Vikings beat the struggling and short-handed Chicago Bears 17-9. The Vikings, part of a tight pack of teams vying for one of the NFC’s seven playoff spots, were in line for their most lopsided win before Justin Fields threw a touchdown to Jesper Horsted on the game’s final play. The final play aside, Minnesota withstood several scoring threats by Chicago down the stretch coming off a tight win over Pittsburgh in which they nearly blew a 29-0 lead. Given the state of the Bears (4-10), the result was hardly a surprise. Chicago lost for the eighth time in nine games, and with 14 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, that seemed inevitable. Receiver Allen Robinson was on it, as was the starting secondary.