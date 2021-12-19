US Open champ Raducanu is BBC sports personality of the year

LONDON (AP) — U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has been voted the BBC’s sports personality of the year. The 19-year-old Raducanu became the first-ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title with her triumph in New York in September after not dropping a set in the tournament. Gareth Southgate won the coach of the year award after steering the England men’s football team to its first major final in 55 years at the European Championship. Four-time Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles was given the BBC’s lifetime achievement award.