Two-time Bills AFL champion LB Harry Jacobs dies at 84

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Former Bills linebacker Harry Jacobs, who was a key member of Buffalo’s 1964 and ’65 AFL champion teams, died on Friday. He was 84. The team announced Jacobs’ death. Jacobs was battling numerous illnesses, including Alzheimer’s, and living in a nursing home just outside of Buffalo. Jacobs played for the Bills from 1963 to 1969. He began his career with the Boston Patriots in 1960 and finished with the New Orleans Saints in 1970. Jacobs helped solidify a dominant Bills defense that allowed the fewest points in the AFL in 1964, 1965 and 1966, and shut out the high-scoring San Diego Chargers in the 1965 AFL Championship Game.