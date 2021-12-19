Thiem to miss 2 Sydney tournaments ahead of Australian Open

SYDNEY (AP) — Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem’s lengthy recovery from a right wrist injury has forced him to miss the ATP Cup and another Sydney tournament ahead of next month’s Australian Open. Thiem was expected to play in Dubai this week but withdrew after catching a cold and returning to Austria. Thiem said on social media: “After speaking to my team, we have decided to return to Austria, instead of flying directly to Australia.” Thiem will make a final decision on the Australian Open by the end of December. The Australian Open begins Jan. 17.