Freiburg enters winter break in 3rd after beating Leverkusen

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Substitute Kevin Schade scored late as Freiburg beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 to leapfrog the visitors and move into third place ahead of the Bundesliga’s winter break. The loss is the latest blow to Leverkusen’s fading title ambitions after three Bundesliga games without a win. Gerardo Seoane’s team had given away two-goal leads in both of its previous games, and the defensive frailty was again at fault in Freiburg. Anthony Modeste has scored late for Cologne to beat Stuttgart 1-0 in the last game before the winter break.