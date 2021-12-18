Washington returns from COVID pause, topples Seattle 64-56

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored 11 of his 17 points as part of a big run to start the second half, and Washington returned to the court for the first time in three weeks with a 64-56 win over Seattle. The Huskies had not played since Nov. 27 due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the program that caused Washington to pause all team activities and forfeit a conference game. Matthews sparked a 20-2 run over the first seven minutes of the second half that erased a seven-point halftime deficit. Riley Grigsby led Seattle with 20 points and Darrion Trammell added 18.