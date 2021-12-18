Tulsa, Old Dominion on rolls headed to Myrtle Beach Bowl

By The Associated Press

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Tulsa and Old Dominion will look to keep win streaks going when they face each other in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday. The Golden Hurricane are 6-6 and won their final three games to reach the postseason. The Monarchs did them two better, winning their final five games after opening the season 1-6. It’s the 23rd bowl game for Tulsa, which has a 10-12 postseason mark. Old Dominion hopes to stay perfect in its bowl history after winning its only other appearance in a 24-20 victory over Eastern Michigan in the 2016 Bahamas Bowl.