Sherman’s big 2nd half rallies W. Virginia past UAB 65-59

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Taz Sherman scored 17 points, Kedrian Johnson made four of four free throws in the last 31 seconds and West Virginia rallied past UAB 65-59 at the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Basketball Classic. Sherman scored 15 after halftime, making 4 of 9 from the floor and 5 of 6 at the line. Sean McNeil, who scored 10 of his 12 points after halftime, made two free throws that lifted West Virginia into a 55-54 lead with 2:38 remaining. Jordan Walker led UAB with 13 points but was 1 of 9 from distance and had seven turnovers. KJ Buffen added 11 points. Trey Jemison scored 10 and grabbed 12 boards.