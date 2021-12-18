No. 20 BYU women defeat Washington State 71-53

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Paisley Harding scored 20 points, Tegan Graham added 15 and No. 20-ranked BYU pulled away for a 71-53 win over Washington State. BYU rebounded after after losing its first game of the season 99-91 in overtime at Oklahoma. Charlisse Leger-Walker hit 6 of 10 3-pointers and scored 21 points for WSU. BYU led by as many as 16 points in the second quarter but WSU hit a pair of 3-pointers to open the fourth quarter to close within 47-46. Sara Hamson countered with a pair of inside buckets and Graham, who had a school-record 10 3-pointers at Oklahoma, followed with a 3 to put BYU back in control.