Injury-hit Leeds thrashed again in EPL, 4-1 by Arsenal

LEEDS, England (AP) — Injury-hit Leeds has slumped to its second alarming loss in five days, 4-1 at home to Arsenal in the only English Premier League match to take place because of a wave of pandemic-affected postponements. Leeds was coming off a 7-0 thrashing at Manchester City on Tuesday and was down to nine senior players along with having a 15-year-old on the bench amid an injury crisis. Gabriel Martinelli scored twice and Bukayo Saka added another before halftime. Raphinha converted a penalty for a consolation for Leeds before substitute Emile Smith Rowe’ made it 4-1. Arsenal consolidated fourth place.