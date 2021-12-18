Hopkins, UAB beat No. 12 BYU 31-28 in Independence Bowl

By ROY LANG III

Associated Press

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Dylan Hopkins broke the Independence Bowl record for completion percentage, connecting on 19 of 23 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns in UAB’s 31-28 victory over No. 12 BYU on Saturday. With UAB (9-4) facing fourth-and-7 with six minutes remaining, coach Bill Clark passed on a field-goal attempt, and Hopkins threw a 14-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass to Trea Shropshire, the only player from Louisiana on either roster. BYU (10-3) appeared to be in good position to at least tie it game, but Samson Nacua fumbled after making a catch inside UAB’s 25 with 3:36 remaining. DeWayne McBride ran for 183 yards and a score on 28 carries for UAB. BYU’s Tyler Allgeier ran for 192 yards and had three touchdowns.