Castleton double-double helps Florida hold off USF 66-55

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Colin Castleton scored 12 points with 11 rebounds, his fifth double-double of the season, and Florida held off South Florida 66-55 at the the Orange Bowl Classic. Castleton scored nine in the second half, including a putback that showcased Florida’s transition game. Phlandrous Fleming swatted away a driving layup by South Florida’s Jamir Chaplin, Tyree Applebee caught the ball in the air, spun away from a defender to start the fast break. Appleby fed to Myreon Jones cutting to the basket and Castleton was there for the flush when Jones’ layup rimmed out. Caleb Murphy led the Bulls with 16 points, five assists and three steals.