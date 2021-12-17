Spurs edge Jazz 128-126, snapping Utah’s 8-game win streak

JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lonnie Walker IV banked in a jumper with 14.9 seconds left to lift the San Antonio Spurs to a 128-126 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night. Keldon Johnson scored 24 points and collected eight rebounds to lead San Antonio. Derrick White added 22 points and Walker chipped in 19. The Spurs snapped Utah’s eight-game winning streak. Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points – including three baskets in the final two minutes – to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson added 21 points. Mike Conley had 18 points. Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 14 rebounds.