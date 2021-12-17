Morris set to make US return Saturday in friendly vs Bosnia

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Forward Jordan Morris is likely to play his first U.S. national team match in more than two years when the Americans face Bosnia and Herzegovina in an exhibition on Saturday. Defender Aaron Long likely won’t appear in the game, when the Americans try for a team,-record 17th win in a calendar year. Morris, a 27-year-old Seattle Sounders forward, tore his left ACL on Feb. 20 while on loan from Seattle to Swansea, three years after tearing his right ACL. He returned to the field for the Sounders on Nov. 1 and appeared in three club games.