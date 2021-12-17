Guardiola news conference off after inconclusive COVID test

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has canceled Pep Guardiola’s news conference after the manager’s COVID-19 test returned inconclusive. Guardiola was scheduled to talk to the media ahead of the Premier League leader’s match at Newcastle on Sunday. Half of the scheduled weekend matches have already been postponed because of COVID-19 outbreaks at clubs, underscoring the worsening health emergency in Britain as the omicron variant spreads. Guardiola attended Sergio Aguero’s retirement announcement in Barcelona on Wednesday and is now awaiting the result of another test.