Giants QB Daniel Jones ruled out for 3rd straight week

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been ruled out for the third straight game because of a neck injury. The team’s announcement Friday was not surprising, considering Jones has not been cleared for contact since sustaining the injury in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 28. Earlier this week coach Joe Judge said veteran backup Mike Glennon would start for New York (4-9) against the NFL East-leading Dallas Cowboys (9-4) Sunday. The bigger concern for Judge is the Giants’ COVID-19 situation, including cases for cornerbacks Adoree Jackson and Aaron Robinson, safeties Xavier McKinney and J.R. Reed.