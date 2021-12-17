Fernandez gets 400th win as USF women beat High Point 62-46

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu scored 19 points and USF coach Jose Fernandez got his 400th career win as the No. 16 Bulls beat High Point 62-46. Fernandez — who was, in November of 2000, elevated from recruiting coordinator to head coach after just months at USF — took over a moribund program that hadn’t finished better than one-game over .500 since moving to Division I in 1982. Bethy Mununga — who finished with 16 points — made a 3-pointer to make it 17-14 early in the second quarter and South Florida led the rest of the way. Jensen Edwards shot 7 of 11 and finished with 17 points for High Point. The rest of the Panthers made just 21% (8 of 38) from the field.