Curry scores 30, hits 5 3s as Warriors beat Celtics 111-107

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 30 points to help the Golden State Warriors earn a 111-107 victory over Boston. Curry hit five 3-pointers and added a one-handed scoop shot in the final minute to help clinch it. The Warriors snapped a five-game losing streak against the Celtics. Andrew Wiggins scored 27 and Kevon Looney had 10 rebounds for the Warriors. Golden State reclaimed sole possession of the NBA’s best record, at 24-5. It was Steve Kerr’s 400th coaching victory. Jayson Tatum scored 27 points, Jaylen Brown had 20 with nine rebounds and Robert Williams III grabbed 11 boards for the Celtics. Boston placed five players in the COVID-19 protocol in the 24 hours leading up to the game.