Creighton finishes strong, knocks off No. 9 Villanova 79-59

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Hawkins scored 19 points to lead four players in double figures and Creighton closed with a flurry in a 79-59 victory over No. 9 Villanova in the Big East opener for both teams. The Bluejays saw their double-digit lead get cut to 56-54 with 8 1/2 minutes left, but the Wildcats (7-4) missed their last 12 shots from the field and were outscored 21-5 the rest of the way. Ryan Nembhard had 11 of his 14 points in the second half as the Bluejays knocked off a second ranked opponent in seven days. Collin Gillespie scored 16 points for the Wildcats.