Boxer Frank Gore open to becoming NFL running back again

By The Associated Press

Frank Gore is open to returning to the NFL for a Super Bowl run after he makes his boxing debut. The five-time Pro Bowl running back faces former NBA All-Star Deron Williams on Saturday night on the undercard of the rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. “I’m excited but I’m also nervous about it because it’s new to me,” Gore said on the AP Pro Football Podcast. Gore ran for 16,000 yards, third most in NFL history, during 15 seasons with the 49ers, Colts, Dolphins, Bills and Jets. He spurned an offer to return during training camp to spend time with his family. If a playoff-bound team calls now, he’s ready.