Niederreiter scores 2, short-handed Carolina beats Red Wings

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Nino Niederreiter’s second goal of the game 18 seconds into the third period was the tiebreaker, and the short-handed Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-3. Tony DeAngelo and Jack Drury joined Niederreiter with first-period goals, and Vincent Trocheck added an empty-net goal for the Hurricanes, who played with 16 skaters due to COVID protocols. Frederik Andersen made 23 saves. Sam Gagner, Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for the Red Wings. Former Carolina goalie Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 29 shots.