Liverpool wins, Chelsea held as EPL teeters amid virus surge

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

If the Premier League is to take an enforced break amid another surge in coronavirus cases, Trent Alexander-Arnold gave it quite a send-off. The Liverpool full back has the perhaps the most dangerous right foot in English soccer and he used it to devastating effect with a late long-range strike to seal a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Newcastle. The victory meant Liverpool returned to within a point of league leader Manchester City in what is shaping up to be an exciting title race. Third-place Chelsea couldn’t keep pace as it was held to a 1-1 draw by injury-hit Everton and is now four points behind City.