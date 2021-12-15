Hamilton receives knighthood days after losing F1 title

WINDSOR, England (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has picked up a new title only days after losing one on the track. The seven-time Formula One champion received knighthood at Windsor Castle but declined to speak to the media afterward. Max Verstappen won his first world championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a pass of Hamilton on the final lap of a riveting season. It denied Hamilton a record-breaking eighth title. Hamilton gets the honorary title of “Sir” after being knighted by the Prince of Wales for services to motorsports.