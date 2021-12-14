Quarantine concerns loom over NHL participation in Olympics

By The Associated Press

Some NHL players say they are unsettled by word that a positive COVID-19 test during the Winter Olympics in China could lead to a long quarantine. The International Olympic Committee has said an athlete who tests positive in China will need to produce two negative results 24 hours apart. If they’re unable to do so, the quarantine period could last from three to five weeks. Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo says that would be a long time away from family. The NHL has until Jan. 10 to pull out of the Olympics without financial penalty if COVID-19 causes enough of a disruption to its season.