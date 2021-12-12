Timberwolves snap losing streak with 116-111 win in Portland

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a five-game losing streak with a 116-111 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. Anthony Edwards added 24 points for Minnesota, which also ended an eight-game losing streak in Portland. The loss was Portland’s fifth straight. Anfernee Simons had 26 points off the bench for the Blazers and Damian Lillard returned from an abdomen injury to score 24 points and pull down 11 rebounds.