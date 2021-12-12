Saleh: Jets’ struggles a ‘crappy part’ of path to improving

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ record is lousy. Their play on the field most of the season also has been. Robert Saleh understands the fans’ frustration. He also believes things will be different and someday soon. It’s a tough sell after the team was outplayed in a 30-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday to drop the Jets to 3-10 and eliminating them from the postseason picture for the 11th straight year. The Jets’ playoff drought ties the franchise record set by the 1970-80 squads. It is also the longest active skid in the NFL.