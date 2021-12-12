Rhule: ‘Catastrophic’ turnovers haunting slumping Panthers

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Every week Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule preaches to his team they have to take care of the football and not turn it over. And yet each week the costly interceptions and fumbles keep coming. The Panthers have turned over the ball 18 times in their eight losses this season, including three on Sunday in a mistake-filled 29-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. By contrast, Carolina has only five turnovers in its five wins this season. The Panthers’ 23 giveaways are tied for third most in the league.