No. 2 Baylor primed for top after 57-36 win over No. 6 Nova

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — James Akinjo had 16 points with seven rebounds and second-ranked Baylor defensively dominated No. 6 Villanova 57-36. The victory likely will put the defending national champion Bears in the top spot in the new poll. The 9-0 Bears never trailed in the rematch of an NCAA Sweet 16 game last March. Villanova shot only 22% and scored its fewest points in 689 games played for two-time national champion coach Jay Wright. Baylor moved into position to become the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 when Purdue lost to Rutgers on Thursday night.