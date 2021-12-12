Meyer, Khan meet after tumultuous week ends with shutout

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer and team owner Shad Khan had a one-on-one meeting following the team’s fifth consecutive loss, a 20-0 shutout at Tennessee on Sunday. The session may have taken a different tone given how poorly the Jaguars (2-11) have played the last seven weeks and all that’s been said about the team in the last seven days. Meyer says “I assured him that I still believe in my heart that we will (turn this around).” Meyer also denied a report saying he called assistant coaches losers and had a heated argument with receiver Marvin Jones.