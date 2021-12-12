Mercedes files 2 protests after Hamilton loses F1 title

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Mercedes filed two protests after Lewis Hamilton lost the world title to Max Verstappen on the final lap of the last race at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Verstappen overtook Hamilton on Lap 58 in thrilling style after a crash involving Nicholas Latifi brought out the safety car with just a few laps left. Confusion surrounded the restart. One protest was regarding the overtaking and the other concerned the safety car restart procedure. Before Latifi’s crash Hamilton was coasting to world title No. 8 to move one clear of Michael Schumacher among F1 greats. But instead Verstappen surged to glory.