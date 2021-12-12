Herbert throws 3 touchdowns, Chargers defeat Giants 37-21

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw for three touchdowns and the Los Angeles Chargers won consecutive games for the first time since early October, defeating the New York Giants 37-21. Dustin Hopkins added three field goals for the Chargers (8-5). They are a game behind the Kansas City Chiefs going into Thursday night’s pivotal AFC West matchup. The game was tied at 7 after the first quarter before the Chargers broke it open with 30 straight points. Joshua Palmer and Jalen Guyton — who picked up the slack with Keenan Allen out due to COVID-19 — each had TD receptions in the second quarter as Los Angeles bolted to a 24-7 advantage at halftime.