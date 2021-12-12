Dallas Cowboys bring benches to Washington, rivalry heats up

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The visiting sideline at Washington has a familiar home look for the Dallas Cowboys. After getting word from other teams that the sideline benches at FedEx Field were in major need of an upgrade, the Cowboys brought their own for this showdown game. The Cowboys rented four benches from a private vendor. When they arrived at the stadium Sunday, they were already decked out in Cowboys logos and wordmarks. The Cowboys heard from the Seahawks, who recently played against Washington on a Monday night and had complaints that the heated benches were malfunctioning. Cowboys fans made up more than half of the crowd at FedEx Field.