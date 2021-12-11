UConn star Bueckers considering surgery on injured left leg

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — UConn star Paige Bueckers is considering surgery to repair the left leg fracture she suffered a week ago, which might mean missing more time than originally expected. Coach Geno Auriemma says Bueckers is in the process of getting more medical opinions on how to proceed. The reigning national player of the year fractured her left tibia at the knee last Sunday in a win over Notre Dame. The injury, known as a tibial plateau fracture, was expected to take six to eight weeks to heal on its own. Auriemma says Bueckers likely would be out about two months after any surgery is performed.