South Dakota State beats Villanova, advances to FCS semis

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Isaiah Davis ran for three touchdowns, Chris Oladokun and Jaxon Janke combined for two scores and South Dakota State used a big second half to defeat fifth-seeded Villanova 35-21 in the FCS quarterfinals. The Jackrabbits, the only unseeded team to reach the quarterfinals, will play the winner of top-seeded Sam Houston and eighth-seed Montana State in next week’s semifinals. Trailing 21-14 at halftime, the Jackrabbits tied the game on a 2-yard run by Davis to complete a 71-yard drive, then went ahead on Oladokun’s 38-yard strike to Janke late in the third quarter. Davis finished with 25 carries for 174 yards. Daniel Smith threw for two TDs and ran for another for Villanova.

The Associated Press

