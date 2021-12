MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Matthias Tass had 22 points as Saint Mary’s routed UC Santa Barbara 80-59. Alex Ducas had 12 points for the Gaels, who have won six in a row at home. Dan Fotu and Augustas Marciulionis had 11 points each. Amadou Sow had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Gauchos.