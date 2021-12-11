Oklahoma frustrate No. 12 Arkansas in 1st loss of season

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Elijah Harkless scored 21 points and Oklahoma handed No. 12 Arkansas its first loss of the season, frustrating the Razorbacks’ top shooters and their coach in an 88-66 romp. Playing at a neutral site in Tulsa less than two hours from both schools, Oklahoma rushed to a 13-0 lead, helped by two 3-pointers and a drive by Harkless. The Sooners improved to 8-2. Davonte Davis scored a career-high 26 for Arkansas, which is 9-1.