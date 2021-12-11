Mellott’s 5 TDs help Montana St. beat Sam Houston 42-19

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Tommy Mellott accounted for five touchdowns to help Montana State beat No. 1 seed Sam Houston 42-19 in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs and snapped the Bearkats’ 22-game win streak. Sam Houston (11-1), the defending national champion, lost for the first time since a 31-28 loss to Northwestern State on November 16, 2019. Eighth-seeded Montana State (11-2), which did not participate in the spring season brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, plays South Dakota State — which upset No. 5 seed Villanova in another quarterfinal game — next weekend.