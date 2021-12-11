Benzema and Suárez fit to meet in Madrid derby

MADRID (AP) — The coaches of Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid say Karim Benzema and Luis Suárez will be ready to face off in the Spanish capital derby despite doubts regarding their fitness. Both strikers had been forced out of recent games with leg injuries. Benzema leads the league with 12 goals, while Suárez leads Atlético with seven in the competition. Atlético visits the Santiago Bernabéu in fourth place and 10 points off Madrid’s pace. Barcelona, however, will be without striker Memphis Depay for its match at Osasuna. Depay was dropped from the squad because of a left-leg injury.